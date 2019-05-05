Home

Lori Gordon Obituary


Lori Gordon
1960 - 2019

Lori Ann Gordon, age 58 of Eugene, OR passed away on April 26, 2019 of COPD.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1960 in Van Nuys, CA to Tom and Janice (Ohmie) Ellis.

She attended school in both Simi Valley, CA and Eugene, OR. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in several Skilled Nursing Facilities and Foster Homes in Eugene, OR.

Lori and Dennis were married 24 years. They had two sons, David Gordon of Eugene, OR, and Casey Gordon of Springfield, OR. Mother Janice Ellis and a sister Brenda Williamson of Keizer, OR.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Gordon of Springfield, OR , two sisters, Linda Larson of Brainerd, MN and Bonnie Carothers of Eugene, OR., her father Eldon (Tom) Ellis of Eugene, OR.

Lori enjoyed fishing, camping and nature. She loved spending time painting and drawing pictures. Lori had a heart for animals and enjoyed time with her cat and dog. Lori loved and supported her Oregon Ducks and regularly watched and attended their games with family.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm with reception to follow at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019
