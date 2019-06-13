|
Loris died May 30, at his home of an accident at the age of 93. He was born in Brownsville, OR on June 30, 1925 to John "Jack" and Oveta Fountain. The family relocated to Wending where his mother and father worked for the Booth Kelly Lumber Company. He lived in the logging camps until age 14 when the family relocated to Waterville so he and his brother could attend Springfield High School.
Loris William Fountain
1925 - 2019
After high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Army, trained as a Radio Operator, and was shipped to Europe where he fought through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war he began dating Dorothy Schluckebier whom he married on September 7, 1947. He built their first home in Waterville where they lived until the 1960's. Then, they moved up on the McKenzie River near Leaburg.
They had three children, Terry Tim, who died shortly after birth, then Ron and Jackie. Ron and his wife, Oleta, reside in Springfield, and Jackie and her husband, Gary Andrews, now live in Idaho. He also has 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Loris is also survived by a brother, Raymond, and numerous nieces and nephews.
After returning from the service, he logged and worked briefly for EWEB, American Steel, and finished his career selling logging supplies for Western Wire Rope.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and living on the farm where he raised cattle and had horses for a number of years. Loris loved doing anything that was outdoors including water skiing. His last ski trip was around age 80.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 15th, at 1:00 pm at Camp Creek Church located at 37529 Upper Camp Creek Road, Springfield, OR.
