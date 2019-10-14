Home

Lorna Belle Justesen


1932 - 2019
Lorna Belle Justesen Obituary
Lorna Belle Justesen
10/22/1932 - 10/08/2019
She died because of a stroke. Lorna is survived by seven children: Rebel, Zane, Ladd, Robert, April, Nick and Jeff (deceased). there will be a viewing on Thursday, Oct. 17th at 4p.m. at Buell Chapel on 6th & B, Springfield. A graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct, 18th at 88558 Oak Hill Cemetery Rd. A Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 18th at 5p.m. at the Bridge Open Bible Church at 90886 Coburg Rd.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
