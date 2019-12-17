|
|
Lorna 'Althea' Murray
October 10, 1931 - December 09, 2019
Lorna 'Althea' Murray, age 88, died on December 9th, 2019, in Portland, Oregon. Althea was born on October 10, 1931 in Sherwood, Oregon to Emil and Mary Kippenhan.
Althea graduated from Cleveland High school in 1949. On December 22nd, 1950, Althea married Walter 'Dale' Murray of Wilsonville, Oregon. Althea enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and volunteering in her church.
Survivers include two daughters, LaDonna (Steve) Fosback of Dupont, Washington, and Tamaris (Cliff) Kimball of Pleasant Hill, Oregon; two sons, Gary (Beth) Murray of Westfir, Oregon, and Rollin (Roni) Murray also of Westfir, Oregon; two sisters, Rosalie Cole of Corvallis, Oregon and Verle (Will) Storey of Bend, Oregon; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death, by her husband of 57 years, one brother and one sister.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Garden Way Church, Eugene, Oregon.
In memory of Althea, please consider donations to Dove Clinic, The Eugene Mission or Garden Way Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019