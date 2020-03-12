|
|
Lorraine Ellen Still
November 7,1925 - December 23, 2019
Lorraine Ellen Still died December 23, 2019 of age and cancer related causes. She was 94. No public service is planned.
She was born Nov. 7, 1925 in Wenatchee, Washington to Gershom and Mazie Witters Battey. On August 24, 1946 she married Robert Alister (Al) Still in Portland. They graduated together from the University of Oregon in 1948, she with an degree in Fine Art. While attending the university, she and Al became involved with the Eugene Kennel Club due to her life long interest in collies.
Lorraine won a national award for her art as a senior at Wenatchee High School. While attending U of O, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, she did art work for the 1946, '47 and '48 Organa. In 1960 her art work was adopted by the Collie Club of America as it's Collie Standard. ("Illustrations of the Collie, His Character and Conformation") and is still in use today.
In 1949, after the birth of her son, Gary, she and Al moved to Milton Oregon where they owned a large wheat farm and raised livestock. She was a homemaker and continued to work on her art, being an active member of Milton Art Club. She and Al helped restart the Walla Walla Kennel Club
In the early 1960's Al returned to college to get his teaching degree and moved the family to Pleasant Hill, Oregon in 1965.
Lorraine worked for the Eugene Register-Guard from early 1967 to late 1973 where she was involved with the organization of the internal publication for the Register-Guard Employees, DISA AND DATA, conducted tours of the facility, and coordinated the annual Pet Parade. After leaving the R-G Register Guard she worked at the Sacred Heart General Hospital for two years where she was responsible for organizing The Blue Thing, a hospital education publication and conducting tours of the facility.
She and Al built a home in Creswell, Oregon where she lived and continued her art work doing illustrations for publications and a variety of other projects until moving to an assisted living facility in Eugene in 2018.
Lorraine raised Collies from the late 1940s through the 1950s, producing several champions. In the early 1960's she began raising Shetland Sheepdogs, again producing many champions and continued that until 2012. Additionally, she trained several of her dogs in herding and was very competitive. She was a certified judge of several different dog breeds and had judging assignments as far away as Australia.
She was active in the National Animal Interest Alliance which promotes animal welfare while safeguarding the rights of responsible pet owners and was involved with the Lane County commissioners on issues regarding Animal Control.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Marion), and her husband Al (2012). Survivors included her son Gary and his wife Carol, two grandchildren, Daniel and Nathan, two step grandchildren, Sarah and David and three great-grandchildren, Trenton, Sawyer and Isabel and three step great-grandchildren Jack, Ben, and Peter.
Her family would like to thank the staff at The Springs at Greer Gardens for the care they provided and the Willamette Valley Cancer Institute for their work on controlling her cancer.
Donations to the would be appreciated.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020