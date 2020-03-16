|
Lorraine Linné
08/06/1925 - 01/20/2020
In loving memory of Lorraine Linné who passed away peacefully at her home in Bellevue, WA on the evening of January 20, 2020 surrounded by her children, brother, sisters and nieces. Lorraine touched so many lives over the course of her 94 years and will continue to be loved by all who knew her.
Lorraine was born in Roseau, Minnesota in August 1925. She worked at Boeing in Seattle, WA after graduating from Roseau High School earning money for College. She graduated from Concordia College with a Batcheler's Degree in Home Economics and went on to receiver her teachers' certification and was just shy of earning a master's degree.
She was married to Daniel Linné, Jr., of St. Paul, Minnesota. They moved to Oregon where they started their family and careers. She worked as a Home Economics teacher and eventually received her Library credentials becoming the head librarian at Jefferson Jr. High School in Eugene. As a young girl she had always dreamed of having a room full of books!
Eventually Dan and Lorraine moved to Seattle, Washington where they bought a home in Bellevue. Lorraine entered the sales business with Dan, and both maintained showrooms at the Seattle Trade Center for many years. She represented formal beaded gowns. They also opened a Children's specialty clothing store in Bellingham, WA. In their later years they purchased a Baskin Robbins in the Kirkland Kingsgate shopping center where she became sought after for her beautiful and artful ice cream cake designs.
Lorraine was an avid seamstress throughout her life and won first place at the Roseau, MN County Fair one year for a dress she made. She was an enthusiastic cook who diligently collected and tried new recipes throughout her life. Most of all she loved people and animals and her associations with them.
She was a member of the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Survivors include her children, brother, sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Her family requests remembrances be made to: www.easterseals.com, www.humanesociety.org or Evergreen Health Hospice in Kirkland, WA.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020