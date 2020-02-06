Home

Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Lorraine Mason


1955 - 2020
Lorraine Mason Obituary
Lorraine Mason
07/13/1955 - 01/27/2020
Lorrie Mason of Eugene passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 13, 1955 in North Bend to Harlan & Lydia Heckman. She graduated from Churchill high school in 1973 and attended college at LCC. She owned her own businesses and worked in advertising but found her best job as a homemaker for her wonderful family. She was married for a loving 33 years to Robert John Mason. She is survived by her 4 sons Justin, David, Jessie and Jared. She had 3 sisters Annette Breed, Linda Heckman and Aimee Phillips and 4 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Club off Willamette st on February 29th at 5:30pm
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
