Lory Jepsen
9/2/1946 - 1/5/2020
Lory Jepsen, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on 5 January, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Steve Jepsen, two children, two stepchildren, and two grandchildren.
Lory was born in Denver, Colorado, on September 2, 1946, to Warren and Betty Rogers. When Lory was young, the family moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she spent her remaining childhood years. In 1966, Lory married James Churchwell; together they had two children, Jenny Ruth and James Everett, Jr., both born in Eugene, Oregon. Lory and Jim divorced in 1983, and Lory married Steve Jepsen in 1989, becoming his wife and stepmother to his two children Holly and Wil. Steve and Lory were married 30 years. They enjoyed movies, hiking, ham radio, cribbage games, and shared a deep and respectful love for each other.
Over her life, Lory was a rancher, a teacher, and a nurse. She held a Masters Degree in Childhood Education and also was a Registered Nurse. She was an alumni of both Oregon State University and the University of Oregon. Her compassion for others and love of both learning and teaching showed in the care she gave to her students and patients. She also loved to bake, and often made homemade breads and cookies for her neighbors, friends, and family.
Lory was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in her fifties, but did not let that slow her passion for helping others. She immediately became actively involved in the local Parkinson's support groups and worked closely with the Parkinson's Foundation to find new and innovative methods to help herself and others battling the disease.
Lory's viewing and funeral service will be held Sunday, 12 January, 2020, at Lane Memorial Garden, located at 5300 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402. Viewing will be at 1:00 and the funeral service will begin at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020