Lotha Marjorie Wolf
9/30/1942 - 6/2/2020
Lotha Wolf was born on September 30th 1942 in Execter California to William and Siney Styles. Lotha passed peacefully on June 2nd at 1:45 at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. She was married to Jerry Wolf on September 30th 1961. She is survived by their 3 loving children, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed animals, reading, painting and History. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.