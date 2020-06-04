Lotha Marjorie Wolf
1942 - 2020
Lotha Marjorie Wolf
9/30/1942 - 6/2/2020
Lotha Wolf was born on September 30th 1942 in Execter California to William and Siney Styles. Lotha passed peacefully on June 2nd at 1:45 at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. She was married to Jerry Wolf on September 30th 1961. She is survived by their 3 loving children, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed animals, reading, painting and History. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
