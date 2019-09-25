|
Lou Ellen Rea
5/12/29 - 9/21/19
Lou Ellen Rea, a Eugene homemaker, died on Saturday, Sept. 21. She was 90.
She was born May 12, 1929, to Lou Gresham Jones Jr. and to Avadna Landreth Jones in Monett, Mo.
Lou graduated from Monett High School in the top ten of her class. She graduated from Southwest Missouri State with distinction with a major in physical education and a minor in biology. She was a member of the tennis team and the synchronized swimming team.
She taught physical education and health in Nevada (Mo.) High School for one year.
On November 23, 1950, she married Dean Frank Rea, a former college classmate. After her husband enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, they traveled various places from coast to coast. She worked as a clerk-typist at McConnell Air Base in Wichita, Kan., while her husband edited the base newspaper.
After her husband completed his Air Force service, the family returned to Missouri. A year later the family moved to Hood River, Ore., then to Eugene, Ore., where her husband worked as a journalist and later as a university professor.
Lou worked as an aide for several years at South Eugene High School where she was called "Mama, Lou." She also led a group of Brownie Scouts and was a Bible Study Fellowship leader. She also attended a zillion baseball games and track meets in which her children participated.
She and her husband spent more than a half-century exploring the back roads of Oregon. Her favorite destinations included the Oregon Coast north of Florence, the Frenchglen Hotel, the Hood River Valley and the Chief Joseph area near Enterprise.
Lou enjoyed knitting, gardening and hosting friends and especially foreign students and friends of her children.
Lou was a follower of Jesus Christ and believed that she would join a risen Christ in helping establish His kingdom on the renewed earth and would serve with Him. For now, she's becoming acquainted with heaven.
Survivors include her daughter, Marsha Lynn Cash of Eugene; sons Neal Frank Rea of Newport, Ore., Gordon Dean Rea of Eugene and Bruce Alan Rea of Springfield; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the First Baptist Church, 3550 Fox Meadow Road in Eugene.
If you wish, make a contribution to the following hospice organization: The Bristol Foundation, 206 N. 2100 West, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84116 or at thebristolfoundation.org.
