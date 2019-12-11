Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for LouElla Spady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LouElla Spady


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LouElla Spady Obituary
LouElla Spady
March 24, 1928 - December 6, 2019
LouElla Mae Spady (Dickie) a lifetime resident of Eugene, but most recently of Salem, passed away December 6, 2019 at the age of 91. LouElla was born March 24, 1928 to Edna and Volley McCoy. She married William R. Spady (Bill) in July 1946, who preceded her in death in 1983. Also preceding her in death was her eldest daughter Barbara Spady in 1963. She leaves one surviving daughter Marilyn and her husband Frederick Nagel. Grandson Tye Nagel and family, Granddaughter Joy Hoge and family. In Rememberance to LouElla donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice of Salem.
Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LouElla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -