|
|
LouElla Spady
March 24, 1928 - December 6, 2019
LouElla Mae Spady (Dickie) a lifetime resident of Eugene, but most recently of Salem, passed away December 6, 2019 at the age of 91. LouElla was born March 24, 1928 to Edna and Volley McCoy. She married William R. Spady (Bill) in July 1946, who preceded her in death in 1983. Also preceding her in death was her eldest daughter Barbara Spady in 1963. She leaves one surviving daughter Marilyn and her husband Frederick Nagel. Grandson Tye Nagel and family, Granddaughter Joy Hoge and family. In Rememberance to LouElla donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice of Salem.
Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019