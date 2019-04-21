|
"Louie" Brown of Elmira passed away on April 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Louis Edward Brown
1934 - 2019
Louie was born the 2nd of eight children on July 26, 1934 in Polk County, Oregon to Wesley and Zelpha Brown. After graduating high school and a tour of duty in the Army during the Korean war, he returned to the states and on November 10th, 1956, married Sylvia Berniece Putnam. Shortly thereafter they moved to Eugene Oregon and opened their first gas station.
Over the years Louie & Berniece owned and operated gas stations, a small used car lot and a bar/restauraunt in the Eugene/Springfield area till moving to Elmira where they became owner/operators of The Elmira Station. In 2006, after 50 years of marriage, Berniece passed away and Louie remained in Elmira for the rest of his life.
Louie was a remarkable business man. He was able to weather the difficulties of owning and operating a small business while making the personal sacrifices necessary to keep it solvent. He was passionate about his principles and ideas and wasn't afraid to go toe to toe with anyone to defend them. He admired integrity in others and lived his life with honesty and a strong personal commitment to his values.
Louie, like many others in his immediate family, loved to garden. Flowers covered his yard and much of what he ate every day came from his vegetable garden. He loved cars and tinkering came naturally to him. He had a passion for music, especially classic country. He played guitar, starting out with an old Gibson L-2 from the 50s that he got in trade for a tank of gas. He also loved a good story - especially if it made him laugh.
He is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Washington and granddaughter, Hannah Washington, both of Eugene; his son, Vince Brown of Olympia Washington; brothers Larry Brown and Gene Brown, sisters Marilyn Nelson, Jeanette Rumsey and Julie Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and brothers Fred Brown and Justin Brown.
There will be a memorial service for Louie on April 28th at 3pm, at the Elmira Grange, 88764 Sprague St, Elmira, OR 97437.
