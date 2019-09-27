|
Louis Eugene "Len" Nothwang
October 28, 1947 - September 13, 2019
Len Nothwang, 71, of Pleasant Hill, died of a cardiac event. He was born in Wilson, Oklahoma, to Charles and Aileen (Brimer) Nothwang. Len served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam, and attended OSU and SWOCC. He married Gayle Schjoneman in 1971. Len worked for the US Forest Service for 34 years. He enjoyed retirement with Gayle, camping and traveling, as well as hunting and fishing. Len loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a hand, share a kind word or offer advice. Len's generosity, loyalty and humor were always present. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Gayle, daughters Julie (Doug) Sannes, Diane (Randy) Babbitt, seven grandchildren, a brother, Jack (Irene), brother-in-law Jason & Mother-in-law, Darlene. Len was preceded in death by his grandson Samuel Babbitt, his mother, and his father. A memorial will be held at Christ's Center Church 730 W 7th Ave, Junction City, on Saturday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019