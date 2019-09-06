|
Louis Scott Veltman
March 14, 1954 - August 30, 2019
Scott grew up in Santa Clara and San Jose, California, graduating from Willow Glen High School in 1972. He attended West Valley Community College in Culinary Arts, and continued to work in food service for several years, first in San Jose, CA, then in Chico, CA, where he lived with his wife and two sons until 2004 when he moved to Eugene, Oregon.
After spending several months in drug and alcohol treatment, and embarking on a clean and sober lifestyle, Scott became employed as an aide on a school bus. He was proud to be of service, and worked in this capacity for about seven years, until health issues forced an early retirement.
Scott especially enjoyed socializing with family and friends in the outdoors, listening to live music, competing in board and card games, going to Oregon Duck football and basketball games, eating well-prepared food and munching on almost any kind of candy. He had inspired moments of wit, charm and wisdom, and relished being the center of attention. He had loyal friends who loved him, and routinely included him in their get-togethers and celebrations.
Scott is survived by his wife Adrienne, sons Tyler and Jack, siblings Vickie, Peggy, Stephen, Dawn and Dana, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and dear friends Betsy, Cathy and Reed. He is predeceased by his parents Stanley M. and Patricia A. Veltman.
No services are planned at this time. Donations in his name may be made to Serenity Lane or the Eugene Mission. Special thanks to Gateway Living for their compassionate care.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019