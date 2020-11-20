1/1
Louise Ogden Behnke
1920 - 2020
Louise Ogden Behnke
September 25, 1920 - November 6, 2020
Less than two months after her 100th birthday, Louise Ogden Behnke passed away in Springfield, Oregon. She was born in Peoria Heights, Illinois to David Freeman Ogden and Laura Francis Ogden.
The first in her family to go to college, Louise graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. After teaching for a few years in Peoria Heights, Illinois, she followed her sister's family who had moved to Eugene, Oregon.
In Oregon, Louise taught in Leaburg, and in Whiteaker School in Eugene.
At a Christmas party, Louise met Sterling J. Behnke who owned Gilbert's Shoe Store in downtown Eugene. They got better acquainted when she went to his store to get shoeboxes her students could use to store their school supplies.
Louise and Sterling married on July 4, 1953, an annual holiday when he wouldn't have to work at his store on anniversaries. On August 8, 1955 they became parents of Jay David Behnke. On March 28,1957, Tina Louise Behnke was born.
Sterling died in 1988.
Louise loved Oregon and delighted in traveling around the state. She liked to hike with the Obsidians. Her hiking days were followed with swimming with her Pool Pal Friends at Tamarack Pool.
Louise was artistic. She often made her children's clothes. She had beautiful handwriting and was a great letter writer.
She is survived by her son, Jay and his wife, Susie, who live in Damascus, Oregon; and daughter, Tina, who lives with her husband, Karry Jones, in Eugene.
The family suggests that those wishing to make contributions in memory of Louise can send them to one of her favorite places, Mt. Pisgah Arboretum at 34975 Seavey Way, Eugene, OR 97405.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
