Louise Shelton
March 14, 2019

Louise Shelton, age 88, of Eugene, OR went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. During her life she nourished the people around her with love, faith and hospitality. She was loved dearly and will be missed greatly. Viewing from 10-11 on Saturday, March 23rd, at Andreasen's Funeral Home, 320 6th St, Springfield, with service to follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 21, 2019
