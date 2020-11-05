Louise Topkins (Stringer) Barnes
1-17-1933 - 11-1-1950
Louise was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the 2nd child of Victor & Vera Topkins. Her family moved to California in 1950 where she graduated from high school. She married Kenneth Corning after graduation. They later divorced. They had 2 daughters, Connie (Roy) Zeigler of Kingsland, Georgia and Karen (Gene) Norton of Eugene, Oregon. She married Robert Stringer in 1969 and he passed away in 1985. She married Chester A Barnes in 1986. She became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1964 and went back to school to become a Registered Nurse in 1971. Before she retired she was a Home Health Nurse with LCOG.
She liked to sew & cross-stitch & travel in their RV & watch sports. Her favorite teams were the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks & the Portland Trailblazers.
She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Natalie Scharding.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, 4 granddaughters & 11 great-grandchildren.
No service is planned. Andreason's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
May she rest in peace. Love Always.
