1/1
Louise Topkins (Stringer) Barnes
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Topkins (Stringer) Barnes
1-17-1933 - 11-1-1950
Louise was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the 2nd child of Victor & Vera Topkins. Her family moved to California in 1950 where she graduated from high school. She married Kenneth Corning after graduation. They later divorced. They had 2 daughters, Connie (Roy) Zeigler of Kingsland, Georgia and Karen (Gene) Norton of Eugene, Oregon. She married Robert Stringer in 1969 and he passed away in 1985. She married Chester A Barnes in 1986. She became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1964 and went back to school to become a Registered Nurse in 1971. Before she retired she was a Home Health Nurse with LCOG.
She liked to sew & cross-stitch & travel in their RV & watch sports. Her favorite teams were the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks & the Portland Trailblazers.
She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Natalie Scharding.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, 4 granddaughters & 11 great-grandchildren.
No service is planned. Andreason's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
May she rest in peace. Love Always.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved