|
|
Louise Wheeler
11/21/1926 - 8/29/2019
Louise Wheeler of Eugene went to be with Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on Aug. 29 of age related cause at the age of 92. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 7th at 11 AM at Garden Way Church, 231 N Garden Way, Eugene, Oregon.
Louise was born November 21, 1926 in Corvallis, Oregon to Leston and Gertrude (Kreins) Mann. She married Alton Wheeler on Dec. 16, 1942 in Vancouver, WA.
Louise worked at Oregon State University during World War II and retired from Holt International Children's Services in 1987 after 25 years.
Louise enjoyed the outdoors but most of all, Louise loved spending time with her children and their families, who all brought her so much joy and happiness. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the true delight of her life. Louise deeply loved each and every one of them with her whole heart and kept them in her prayers always.
She is survived by her children and spouses Pat and Lon Kirkendall of North Bend, Ron and Verda Wheeler of Grants Pass, Randy and Carol Wheeler of Cheshire, Rick and Julie Wheeler of Redmond, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Preceding her to heaven were her parents and her husband Alton.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019