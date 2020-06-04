Lt. Colonel Thomas Mark Yackley USMC Retired
Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Mark Yackley was born in Aurora, Colorado on June 28, 1953. He attended Oregon State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering Management in June 1976. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps upon graduation and married the former Claire Zemlicka of Lebanon, OR.
Upon completion of The Basic School in Quantico, VA, he attended the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill, OK. His first assignment was with Hotel Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marines where he was a Forward Observer, Fire Direction Officer, and an Infantry Battalion Fire Support Coordinator.
In June 1978, First Lt. Yackley attended Aerial Observer School at New River, NC and subsequently assumed the duties as Executive Officer for Hotel Battery. In June 1979, First Lt. Yackley was transferred to Okinawa, Japan on a twelve-month unaccompanied tour. He was initially assigned to Camp Butler as the Billeting Officer and later joined Mike Battery, 12th Marines as their Executive Officer. He returned to the States in 1980 and joined Marine
Observation Squadron Two, where he was a Basic Training Officer. In August 1981, Captain Yackley completed the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Yuma, AZ and then participated in a six-month unit deployment to Okinawa, Japan. Upon his return, he was assigned as the Airframes Branch Officer and Aircrew Training Officer.
In August 1983, he returned to Fort Sill, OK and completed the Advanced Artillery Officer Course. Captain Yackley was then assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines where he performed duties as the S-3A, commanded Headquarters and Fox Battery, and was the Fire Support Coordinator for 5th Marines. Captain Yackley returned to Marine Observation Squadron Two in 1986 and was assigned duties as the S-4 Logistics Officer and later as the S-3 Operations Officer. Participating in another six-month deployment to Okinawa, Japan, he had the duties as Aircraft Maintenance Officer and Executive Officer.
In May 1989, Major Yackley assumed command of Marine Recruiting Station Buffalo, NY. Successfully completing thirty-eight months on recruiting, he returned to Camp Pendleton, CA. Joining the Command Element, I Marine Expeditionary Force in 1992, Lt. Colonel Yackley was assigned to the G-5 Division as the World Wide Military Command and Control System (WWMCCS)/Joint Operations Planning and Execution System (JOPES) Officer and served in Mogadishu, Somalia during Operation Restore Hope.
Returning to 11th Marines as the Regimental S-4, Lt. Colonel Yackley retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1996, having served faithfully and honorably for twenty years. His personal awards included the Navy Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
After retirement from the United States Marine Corps in 1996, Tom went back to earn a degree in Land Survey from Palomar College. Working for an engineering firm in San Diego as a Survey Party Chief, Computer Aided Drafter and Mapping Manager while also teaching at Palomar as adjunct faculty. In 2006, Tom returned to Oregon to enjoy retirement in Eugene. Tom enjoyed cooking, working in his backyard, and traveling the world with Claire on ocean cruises. They were happily married for forty-four years.
Tom was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Marine Corps League, OSU Alumni Association, and the Red Cross Gallon Club. He started an American Cancer Society Relay for Life team in 2012 and over the years, brought in $45,000 in donations for cancer research. He left us too soon, after a courageous seventeen-month battle with cancer.
In addition to his wife Claire, he is survived by nieces Jennifer Yackley, Hayley and Holley Flora, and nephew Brian Yackley and many, many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ret. Master Chief Donald Yackley (U.S. Navy) and Ruth Yackley, and his older brother Ret. Major James Yackley (U.S. Army).
Viewing will be held Friday, June 12 from 3:30-4:30 at Andreason's Funeral Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, with burial at City View Cemetery in Salem with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Tom's honor.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.