Lucille D. Young
3/10/1920 - 3/25/2020
Lucille Young passed away Wednesday, March 25th at the age of 100. She was born on March 10, 1920 on a farm near Beresford, South Dakota to Andrew and Bertha (Danielson) Hedeen.
She graduated from Beresford High School, and in 1938 married Donald Crane and came to Oregon. He passed away in January of 1966. She married Frank Young December 31, 1977. He passed away December 5, 2007.
Lucille worked as a cook in the 4-J School District for 14 years and later worked as a grocery checker. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons Donald Crane (Linda) of Chiloquin, Oregon and Greg Crane (Kathy) of Prescott, Arizona, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; two stepdaughters, Diane Oxenford and Renee Klud, both of Eugene, three step grandsons and a step granddaughter.
Remembrances may be made to your church or favorite charity.
