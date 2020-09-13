Lucille Payne
September 25, 1931 - September 2, 2020
Finally Home!
Our beloved mother, Lucy Payne, passed from her earthly home on Wednesday, September 2.
Born Lucille Dorothy Blanck in Chicago Ill. to Joe and Gertrude Blanck and sister to Don, Jim and Joan.
One of the first employees to be hired by Spectra Physics (PSC) in Eugene, Lucy retired in 2007.
As a Christ follower, our mother believed and lived as His disciple sharing His hope, living His joy and experiencing His peace. She looked forward to sharing Christ's love with anyone who wanted to know about the hope that was in her. Her faith never waivered, and she is now eternally with her Lord and Savior.
Lucy was the mother of Connie, Dianne, Kym and Adam Payne and preceeded in death by her two brothers and daughter Dianne.
We will miss you mom, you were and will remain a blessing within the many fond memories we have of you.
Love, Connie, Adam and Kym
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy