Lucille Sprick
1931 - 2019
Lucille Catherine (Stanley) Sprick, age 87, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, with family by her side. Lucille was born to Leon and Cora (Bond) Stanley on June 2, 1931 in Chico, CA. She graduated from Corning High School and Cascade College, where she met and married the love of her life, Ellis Sprick, her husband for 67 years. Lucille earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Oregon and taught for 24 years at Harrisburg Elementary. She had a lovely soprano voice and a lifelong passion for music. She sang with her equally musical sisters in her youth and in choirs for decades afterward, including the Women's Choral Society and at Central Presbyterian Church. She and Ellis enjoyed opening their home to visiting opera singers and traveling choirs. Lucille was a consummate hostess. She loved to cook and entertain, and even catered the reception for the weddings of two of her daughters. Her enormous flower gardens were a point of pride. She was proudest, however, of her family, which includes her and Ellis's four daughters, Carol Wilson (David), Nancy Sprick (Michael Mirra), Marie Shoemaker (David), and Kathy Sprick (Danny Jefferds), and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Wilbur Stanley, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lucille's life will take place at 2 p.m. on April 6 at Central Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Central Presbyterian Church or the Rose Children's Theatre.
