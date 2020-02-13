|
Ludwig (Johnny) Koch
3/23/1946 - 2/11/2020
John was born March 23, 1946 in Eugene, Oregon. He passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 73. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Pansy Koch. He is survived by his sister Helen Borland DeBates of Cheshire, Oregon, a brother James A. Koch of Chico, California, nephews Wayne Borland and wife Debbie of Cheshire, Oregon, Gary Borland and wife Lisa also of Cheshire and other great nephews and nieces.
John worked for Goodwill Industries for over 35 years. He was noted for being on time and loyal for all kinds of work. He liked electronics and fixing items. Hobbies included older T. V. shows and playing KENO.
A family Memorial will be held later at the Sweet Home Cemetery in Cheshire, Oregon.
Arraignments entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020