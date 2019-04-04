|
|
Lura Ella Folkerts (formerly of Mt. Shasta, CA) passed away in Eugene, OR on March 22, 2019 at the age of 93.
Lura Folkerts
1925 - 2019
Lura was born and spent her early years on the family farm in Wentworth, SD. She was born the oldest child and only daughter of Ella Marie Gehrels and Howard Grant Thomas. Lura especially loved horses and was seen driving teams on the farm as early as age 7. She had an adventurous and can-do spirit that was cultivated on the farm and translated to her parasailing in her 70s and trying cross-country skiing in her 80s.
Lura's education started at a one-room schoolhouse in rural Wentworth. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Wentworth. Her family moved closer to Madison where she graduated from General Beadle High School in 1943. Lura then attended Presentation School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD as part of the Cadet Nursing Program. She did not get that chance to serve as WWII ended prior to her graduation in 1946.
Lura married Donovan LaVerle Folkerts on December 20, 1946, a union which lasted 45 years until he passed away in January of 1992. They also had one daughter, Nancy Marie.
Lura worked all of her adult life in the field of nursing, starting as a floor nurse and being promoted to the director of nursing at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, CA where she retired.
Don and Lura retired to Mt. Shasta to their house in the woods. Lura loved travel, fishing and time spent with friends. She was a 25-year member of TOPS, Daughters of the American Revolution, volunteered at the local hospital, enjoyed genealogy, quilting, walking and was always adapting well to new situations. To those of us who knew her best, she also made the best peanut butter chocolate candies - no holiday was complete without them.
She recently moved to Eugene, Oregon to be closer to Nancy and her grandchildren.
Lura was preceded in death by her husband, Donovan, and her brother, Patrick Thomas. Lura is survived by her brother Mike Thomas of Madision, SD; daughter, Nancy Holcomb (Mike); grandchildren Jennifer Chalmers (Mike), Kristen VanBreemen, Emily Holcomb, Grant Holcomb (Justina) and Andrew Holcomb; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and extended family in South Dakota.
A memorial service will be held on April 7, 2019 at 3pm at Spencer Creek Lutheran Church, Eugene, OR. Committal service to be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Wentworth, SD in May of this year.
Lura's family would especially like to express their thanks to Peace Health Hospice, the staff of Farmington Square and friends of Spencer Creek Lutheran Church for their extraordinary kindness and care of Lura and family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a remembrances to Hospice of Sacred Heart c/o Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 10905, Eugene, OR 97440 or Spencer Creek Lutheran Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 4, 2019