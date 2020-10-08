1/1
Luther Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luther Bennett
Luther Bennett went home to heaven Tuesday, September 29, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Luther is survived by his wife, Pam, and children Kim Schenfeld (Nick), Kelly Bennett (Tami), Todd Jackson (Melody), and Colby Jackson (Lynn).He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grand children. Due to gathering restrictions there will be a family only gathering on Friday, Oct. 16th, which can be viewed as a live event (https://youtu.be/oUAsh6liQco). Greetings and comments can be made then. There will also be a parade for those who wish to offer condolences to the family. The parade is on Luther's birthday, Sat. Oct. 17th. Check Facebook for time and place.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved