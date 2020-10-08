Luther Bennett
Luther Bennett went home to heaven Tuesday, September 29, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Luther is survived by his wife, Pam, and children Kim Schenfeld (Nick), Kelly Bennett (Tami), Todd Jackson (Melody), and Colby Jackson (Lynn).He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grand children. Due to gathering restrictions there will be a family only gathering on Friday, Oct. 16th, which can be viewed as a live event (https://youtu.be/oUAsh6liQco
). Greetings and comments can be made then. There will also be a parade for those who wish to offer condolences to the family. The parade is on Luther's birthday, Sat. Oct. 17th. Check Facebook for time and place.
