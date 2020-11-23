Lyle C. Kuhnley
12/23/1925 - 10/25/2020
Lyle C. Kuhnley, age 94, died at home October 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his four children, Regina Kuhnley, Cecelia Marshall, Gemma Dreier, David Kuhnley, and his sister Nancy Christianson. Lyle has 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.
Lyle started life in Buffalo, Minnesota. His mother, Eunice, and father, Lewis Kuhnley, lived on a farm in Annandale, Minnesota. On graduation from high school, he enlisted in the USAAF. Between periods of active duty, he married, had three daughters and a son, and obtained his doctorate degree in Microbiology. He taught microbiology over 20 years at Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas. He was always grateful for the GI Bill which enabled him to go to school. He maintained his connection to the Air Force through the reserves and retired as a Lt Col.
Lyle loved outdoor activities, especially his boat, fishing and camping. He also liked to tour Oregon's back roads and scenic wonders.
He was a good man. He touched many lives in a very positive way
