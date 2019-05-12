|
Lyle E Teman who passed away on May 6th, 2019. Lyle was 87 years old and survived by his wife Geraldine, they were married for 65 years, as well as 2 daughters, a son in law and 2 grandsons and a younger brother. Lyle worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 42 years. There will be a funeral service May 14th at 10:30AM at Saint Peter's Catholic church followed by a private burial service at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Lyle E. Teman
May 6th, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019