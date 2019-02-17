Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Lyle Edward Boustead


Lyle Edward Boustead Obituary
Lyle Boustead was born on January 11, 1925 in Woodbine, Iowa. He passed away in Cottage Grove, Oregon on February 13, 2019 at the age of 94. During WWII, Lyle was a submarine sailor in both the Atlantic and Pacific. He married Betty Shaw in Woodbine on July 15, 1948, and in July 1950 they moved to Oregon after Lyle graduated from Iowa State University with a Forestry degree. He spent 30 years working in forestry and timber related work. After retiring, Lyle worked in his home shop and with his brother Bob on building and remodeling jobs.

Lyle will be lovingly remembered and missed by his children, Rebecca Steller (Ted); Grant Boustead (Judy); Dan Boustead (Feather); Stacey Boustead (Mac); eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and sisters Mary Poe and Donna Reynolds, both of Woodbine, IA. Lyle was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty, great grandson Orion Smith, four brothers and one sister. The family would like to thank all the caregivers of Middlefield Oaks Assisted Living Community and Signature Hospice for their loving care and compassion for our Dad.

Visitation will be Friday March 1st at 6-8 pm at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, March 2nd at 10:30 am, followed by burial at Sears Cemetery. Arrangements are by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel of Cottage Grove.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019
