Lynda Cook
October 22, 1946 - September 8, 2020
Lynda Lou Cook of Junction City passed away on September 8, 2020 from Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. She was 73. Lynda was born October 22, 1946 in Eugene, Oregon to George W. and Lulu I. (Starr) Watson. Lynda lived her whole life in Lancaster, Oregon, the unincorporated town between Junction City and Harrisburg. She moved only ¼ a mile away from her family home once she was married. Lynda graduated from Junction City High School in 1964.
Lynda married Charles (Chuck) Cook and they just celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 3.
In her early years, Lynda worked for Skyline Products and Harrisburg Insurance before moving on to the University of Oregon in 1990. At the U of O she was Student Records Coordinator in the College of Education before retiring as EMU Scheduling Coordinator in 2004.
Lynda had many interests and lots of volunteer opportunities. She was the past President of the Junction City Business & Professional Women, past board member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County and the past Secretary of Scandia Square Dance Club.
Lynda enjoyed reading books and magazines, she was an avid collector of antiques: cars, furniture, paintings, coins, jewelry, puzzles, dishes, fabric, wallpaper and cookbooks. Her favorite holiday was the 4th of July, where she will be remembered for her large gatherings. Later in life, Lynda especially enjoyed going to the Oregon casinos with her girlfriends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she cherished spending time with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents; George & Lulu, step-daughters; Velvet Schirmer and Celena Schirmer, and sister; Dolores Hernandez.
Lynda is survived by her husband Chuck of Junction City, Son; Tadge Cook of Harrisburg, Daughter; Tonda (Brad) Clouston of Junction City, Grandchildren; Emma Cook, Nolan Cook, Jake Clouston, Katie Clouston and Gage Schirmer.
A celebration of life will be held next Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lynda's name to: Pete Moore Hospice House 4010 County Farm Rd. Eugene, Oregon 97408.
