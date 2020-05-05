|
|
Lynda Lee
03/19/1947 - 03/21/2020
Lynda Kay Lee peacefully passed away on March 21, 2020. Her family surrounded her bedside as she left them to be with her Lord.
Lynda was born on March 19, 1947 in San Luis Obispo, California to Howard and Geraldine Simpson. She is survived by her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.
During her life she enjoyed racing dragster cars, gardening, painting, and spending time with friends. Lynda had a strong faith in god, and spent time teaching Sunday school at Springfield Faith Center.
Lynda moved to Springfield Oregon in 1988 and has worked for over 25 years in the restaurant industry. She was recognized as employee of the year by the Oregon Lodging Association during her career with Courtyard Marriott in 1997.
Lynda was a fun-loving mother, grandmother, and an encouraging friend. She has touched many lives and will truly be missed!
Due to Covid 19 concerns, the family will be holding services privately.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 5 to May 10, 2020