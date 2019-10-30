|
|
Lynn A. Hufstader
March 23, 1940 - October 18, 2019
Lynn Hufstader passed away at his home on October 18, 2019 at the age of 79. Lynn was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Lynn was born to Raymond and Evelyn Hufstader in Eugene, Oregon on March 23, 1940 and was the younger of two sons. After graduating from South Eugene High School Lynn attended the University of Oregon and graduated in 1963 with a degree in Marketing. After serving in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969 Lynn started his career in banking where he met Joan. They were married on August 9, 1969 in Eugene and together raised their two children, Derick and Cindy.
Lynn was an avid Oregon Duck fan and attended tailgate parties, football, and basketball games. Lynn also enjoyed spending time in his garden and in Central Oregon with family and friends. After retiring from a career in banking Lynn and Joan enjoyed traveling in their RV. Lynn was an avid bird house builder, enjoyed spending time painting, and listening to music.
Lynn is survived by his son Derick with partner Jerome of Lakewood CA, daughter Cindy Hamel and her husband Shayne and their two daughters Briana and Ashlynn of Eugene, brother Darryl Hufstader (Alene) of Bend, Oregon, and nephews. Lynn will be laid to rest beside Joan his wife of 45 years. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Summer Oaks Clubhouse at 3220 Crescent Ave. in Eugene on November 9th from 1pm to 3pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019