Lynn Gregory
09/17/1956 - 10/26/2019
Lynn peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26th surrounded and loved by her family. She was 63 years old. Lynn was born in New Castle Indiana to Leslie and Norlene Walcott Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister Christine Payne Tracy. She graduated from Custer County High School in Miles City, MT in 1974 and from Northwest Christian College in 1978. Lynn worked as a youth pastor at Marcola Christian Church from 1978-1980. She was married to Ron Gregory on February 24, 1979. She taught her children at home for most of their elementary and middle school years. She taught a preschool class at Willamalane Park District for time. Lynn deeply loved the Lord, her family, and her church family. She took special delight in her grandchildren and in being a wonderful "Memaw" to them. She was always learning herself and loved to teach and inspire people of all ages, especially on the subject of knowing and loving God. She was a gifted speaker and leader. She was a talented musician and loved to sing. She was skilled in sewing and enjoyed designing and creating many unique items. Lynn is survived by her husband Ron, three daughters: Elissa Moore, Eryn Southwell and her husband Andrew, Emily Timoshevskiy and her husband Mikhail, a son Andrew and his wife Heidi, seven grandchildren: Lincoln, Elinor, Henry, Molly, Elliot, Dmitry, and Nikolai, a niece, Tara Tracy Derenburger, her husband Pat, and their children, Colton and Christy. A Celebration of Lynn's life will be held at 1:00pm November 23, 2019 at Thurston Christian Church, 6680 Thurston Rd., Springfield, OR. Gifts in memory of Lynn can be made to Cascade Hospice, 2650 Suzanne Way, Eugene, OR 97408 or to Thurston Christian Church.
