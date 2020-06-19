Lynne Graham
06/15/1941 - 06/02/2020
Lynne entered life in Bell, California, daughter of Dorothy Malone (Coe) and Howard (Pat) Thompson. She was the youngest of her siblings, Patricia, Ellinore and John. Lynne spent 60 years in California, working many jobs: egg-candler, dental assistant, horse-trainer and bookkeeper. For the past 40 years, she was employed by Hofer and Sons of Ontario, CA and considered them part of her family. In 1968, Lynne gave birth to her only child, Gina, and dedicated herself completely to the role of Mom. In 2002, upon the birth of her only grandchild, she moved to Eugene, Oregon to be a "hands-on" grandma. Here she joined Soromundi Lesbian Chorus, fell in love and married her wife Linda on Sept 11, 2011. Lynne loved fishing, biking, swimming in tropical waters, traveling, playing guitar and most of all going to the UO Women's basketball games where she usually lost her voice. Lynne's legacy lives on through those who remain here: wife Linda Cipriano, daughter Gina Graham, son-un-law Andy Mettler, granddaughter Alexandra Mettler, step-son Nick Cipriano, sister Patricia Kopp, adopted sister ReNae Shellhammer and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for next year on her 80th birthday. Until then, may Lynne's light shine brightly in all of us.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.