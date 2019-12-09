|
M. Everett Yearous
11/18/1928 - 12/06/2019
Myron Everett Yearous was born on November 18, 1928 at home in Latham. His parents were Roscoe and Nora (Hull) Yearous. He is survived by his wife Mary of 67 years, 4 children, Delores Berg (Harald) Julie Pierry, (Russ), David Yearous (Jane), Jim Yearous (Jennifer), 9 Grandchildren, 6 great Grandchildren, and 2 great-great Grandchildren. He lived his entire life in the Cottage Grove area, except for the last few winter's which he and Mary spent in their home in Niland, California. Everett was a life-long logger and owned timber property in Lane and Douglas county. He was an avid gardener and raised a huge kitchen garden behind the house on Yearous Road. Everett served in the National Guard for 6 years, where he and his twin brother Gilbert were the best shots in their unit. They were taught to shoot by their father. Everett and Mary attend church at Calvary Chapel in Cottage Grove, and he happily joined a weekly men's breakfast group connected with the church. He was an avid Oregon football fan and looked forward to watching each game on television. (He would have been happy to learn that the Ducks are going to the Rose Bowl). The Funeral Service and Reception will be held at Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, 123 S. 7th St., Cottage Grove, OR. Interment at Fir Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to Beds for freezing nights at www.freezingnights.com. Thank you.
