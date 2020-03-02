|
|
M. "Arlene" Mace
01/07/1925 - 02/25/2020
Arlene Mace passed away from age-related complications on 2/25/2020 at the age of 95. She was surrounded by loved ones who live in the Eugene area. Time and distance prevented other family members from coming.
She is survived by her son, Elvin Mace (wife Miki); 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Chuck" Mace, Jr. with whom she celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary prior to his passing. Arlene was also preceded by three of her four children--Chris (widow MerryKay); Judy Johnson; and Dyke (widow Anne).
Arlene was born in El Segundo, CA and moved to Oregon as a young girl. She married Chuck on June 17, 1942 at age 17. Arlene loved her family, her friends, her church, and her community. She enjoyed gardening, music, crafts, travel, rockhounding, readig, and outdoor activities. In the past several years Arlene crafted memory books for each of her four children and all 11 grandchildren.
Arlene joined the Churchill Estates family 15 years ago where she lived until her passing. She forged strong and lasting friendships there.
During her brief illness she was respectfully and gently cared for by Cascade Hospice staff. It is requested that donations be made in Arlene's name to Cascade Hospice, 2650 Suzanne Way #200, Eugene, OR 97408.
A Celebration of Life is planned for March 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Chapel, 3900 Willamette Street, Eugene. A private graveside service will follow for family. The family requests that you dress casually in bright festive colors.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020