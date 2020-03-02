Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home
3900 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 345-8521
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. "Arlene" Mace


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. "Arlene" Mace Obituary
M. "Arlene" Mace
01/07/1925 - 02/25/2020
Arlene Mace passed away from age-related complications on 2/25/2020 at the age of 95. She was surrounded by loved ones who live in the Eugene area. Time and distance prevented other family members from coming.
She is survived by her son, Elvin Mace (wife Miki); 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Chuck" Mace, Jr. with whom she celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary prior to his passing. Arlene was also preceded by three of her four children--Chris (widow MerryKay); Judy Johnson; and Dyke (widow Anne).
Arlene was born in El Segundo, CA and moved to Oregon as a young girl. She married Chuck on June 17, 1942 at age 17. Arlene loved her family, her friends, her church, and her community. She enjoyed gardening, music, crafts, travel, rockhounding, readig, and outdoor activities. In the past several years Arlene crafted memory books for each of her four children and all 11 grandchildren.
Arlene joined the Churchill Estates family 15 years ago where she lived until her passing. She forged strong and lasting friendships there.
During her brief illness she was respectfully and gently cared for by Cascade Hospice staff. It is requested that donations be made in Arlene's name to Cascade Hospice, 2650 Suzanne Way #200, Eugene, OR 97408.
A Celebration of Life is planned for March 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Chapel, 3900 Willamette Street, Eugene. A private graveside service will follow for family. The family requests that you dress casually in bright festive colors.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -