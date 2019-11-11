|
|
Mabel Armstrong
08/25/1937 - 9/18/2019
Mabel Armstrong, age 82, of Lynwood Washington, died September 18th.
Born in Colorado, Mabel's family moved many times following construction work west to California and eventually to Oregon where she grew up in Cottage Grove. Mabel lived in Eugene for many years before moving first to Marcola and eventually to Coburg.
Mabel graduated from Oregon State University with a Masters in Chemistry. She went on to teach Chemistry at Lane Community College for many years and was later Chair of the Science Department. I was transitioning from high school to college teaching and some years later was told of some bias at the administrative level.
Mabel served on Boards of Directors such as Bring Recycling, Wistec (now Eugene Science Center) as well as the Mount Pisgah Arboretum Board of Directors, the Riverfront Park Commission and the National and Oregon Women's Political Caucus'.
Before writing Women Astronomers: Reaching for the Stars, she wrote How to Invest in Rental Properties without Mortgaging Your Soul. She believed in investing in rentals instead of the stock market.
Thanks to her writing, one of her favorite stories was of meeting Buzz Aldrin she was invited to participate on a panel at the 40th Anniversary Celebration, "Splashdown" on the USS Hornet at Alameda, California in 2009.
Mabel's friends are invited to potluck at 862 West 18th Place, Friday, November 22, 5 to 9 p.m. Share stories 7 p.m. Written memories will be forwarded to Robert in Seattle.
Mabel is survived by her son Robert Armstrong of Seattle and her cat Bailey
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019