|
|
Mabel Nancy (Shipp) Tackett
02/10/1930 - 12/15/2019
Mabel Nancy (Shipp) Tackett, 89 of Cottage Grove, OR passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1930 in Cottage Grove, OR to parents Sterling and Margaret (Johnson) Bolton. Mabel was the youngest of 8 children. She graduated from Cottage Grove Union High School in 1948. She married Gilbert Shipp on November 20, 1948 in Creswell, OR. Gil served in the US Air Force where he was stationed in Wyoming, Florida and California. Their first daughter, Cheryl, was born in 1955 at Parks Air Force Base in Pleasanton, CA. Mabel and Gil settled back in Cottage Grove and then their second daughter, Theresa, was born in 1956. Mabel worked at Jefferson Elementary School in food service for 5 years and then at Cottage Grove High School as the Assistant Librarian from 1971 to 1991. Mabel loved working within the school district and spoke about missing "the kids" in her retirement. She and Gil were members of the Pennoyer Avenue Church of Christ. As Mabel's family grew, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. After Gil's passing in 1982, she met and married Ira Tackett in 1984. She and Ira enjoyed traveling the United States until his passing in 1990. In Mabel's retirement she enjoyed spending time with her partner Dick LaFleur. Dick passed in 2008. She was an extraordinary gardener and loved nature. She will be remembered by her family every time they see one of her beloved hummingbirds. Mabel's family is her life's legacy. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her partner, daughter Theresa and great grandson Nicholas. Mabel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and John Oglesby, Springfield, OR and their children; granddaughter Mandi Chapen and husband Tim of Sisters, OR; grandson Kyle Oglesby and wife Rachel of Keizer, OR; Theresa's children; grandson Isaac Aanrud and wife Dawn of Creswell, OR; granddaughter Inga Wood and husband Brad of Eugene, OR; 11 great grandchildren, Asher, Cota, Keenan, and Kane Aanrud; Isaiah, Olivia, and Amelia Chapen; Joey, Bailey, William and Sadie Oglesby. The family chooses to honor Mabel's request for no public services. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019