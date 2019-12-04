|
Mapril Joyce Corderman
June 7, 1932 - November 23, 2019
Eugene, Oregon - 61 Year Resident of Oakridge, Oregon
Mapril Joyce Large-Naro-Clark- Corderman, 87, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home and into the arms of our Lord while convalescing at Oaktree Residential Living, with many family members and friends saying last good-byes.
Mapril was born in Chehalis, WA, and was the youngest of four children born to Mildred and Thomas Large of Everett, WA. Mapril attended schools in many western Washington communities including Vader, Newhalem and Everett. At age 14 she began roller skating lessons in Silver Lake where she met her skating instructor, Chester Naro, and partnered with him to skate competitive roller dance competitions. Chet Naro would later become her first husband, marrying in 1948 in Everett, WA. Mapril and Chet filled their home with three sons, David in 1949, Dale in 1950 and Darrell in 1956. Soon after marrying they turned professional and moved to Eugene, OR, establishing a thriving skating club at the Midway Roller Rink in Glenwood and Skateland in Salem. In 1958 Chet and Mapril moved up the Willamette to Oakridge to begin the legendary Ridgeway Rollerdrome Skating Club producing many State, Regional and National Champions for the next 40 years. Chet would pass away from pancreatic cancer in 1979 after 31 years of marriage.
While managing the Ridgeway in Oakridge she also worked in Raymond Clark's Taco Villa and home providing assistance to his second wife, Esther, until 1992. Mapril continued with taking care of his house cleaning, cooking and bookkeeping while building a wood shop and art studio in Ray's basement. Mapril married Ray in 1998 in Reno, NV, gaining two stepsons, Wayne and Dareld. Mapril and Ray carved the wooden Jesus displayed at the First Christian Church where she was baptized and the wooden eagle displayed at The Best Western Motel. For many years Mapril, along with Cheryl Colstadt and Patsy Gilliam, were a popular singing trio at the First Christian Church. Ray passed in January 2000 from cancer.
Mapril was an avid reader and an artist. She had a vision not for just skating but for everything she did from costumes, quiltmaking, spinning & dyeing yarn, oil painting to woodworking.
Her woodshop skills caught the eye of retired Oakridge High School teacher, Gerald Corderman. They founded the business, Wood-n-Art, and collaborated on many shop projects several of which are displayed in homes, churches and businesses around the world. Gerry put the sparkle back in Mapril's eyes and they married 7 months later in their Willamette River backyard adding to the family, beloved stepson David Corderman and stepdaughter Terri Suguitan. Mapril and Gerry made trips to Europe hosting wood turning seminars. In Africa, they volunteered for the Christian missionary program called Sports Outreach helping starving children in the slums, sometimes feeding 3000 per week with truckloads of 100 pound bags of rice cooked over charcoal in waist high pots, along with lots of soccer balls for entertainment. Many Naro skating trophies were repurposed for African sports events.
Sadly, Mapril suffered a debilitating stroke in July of 2015, which kept her bed-ridden for the next five and a half years. Husband Gerry fell victim to pulmonary blood clots and passed a few months later, also in 2015.
Mapril is survived by her greatest contributions to this world, sons David (Cherie) Naro from Antioch, CA; Darrell (Judy) Naro from Eugene, OR; stepson David (Susan) Corderman from Eugene and stepdaughter Terri (Ron) Suguitan from Eugene. Mapril is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death, but knew she would be heavenly reunited with, her parents; bothers David Large, Edward Large, sister Mildred Smith; husbands Chester, Ray and Gerry. And, the son, Dale, she lost in 2015.
Mapril lived a remarkable and varied life. She leaves behind a huge legacy of loving family & friends, her artistic treasures, the ability to run a business profitably with grace, her recipes and honest wit. Anyone who knew her will miss her strong and fun personality. She stated she would like to be remembered as "being interested in a lot of things."
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Mapril's life at 1:30 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Oakridge. Reception afterward. Private inurnment at Forestvale Memorial Park. Mapril loved colorful flowers, especially painting them, but had suggested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to one of her favorite charities:
First Christian Church
76470 Hazel St.
Oakridge, OR 97463
P (541) 782-2859
or
Sports Outreach
P.O. Box 11855
Lynchburg, VA 24506-1855
P (434) 582-4707
E [email protected]
