Marc McKenzie Marvin Edwin Hansen, 91, of Eugene, Oregon was born at Pacific Christian Hospital, Eugene (now Sacred Heart – University District). He was the son of Edwin M and Mary Helen Hansen. Growing up on dairy farms around Eugene, he attended Lincoln Grade School, Pine Grove Grade School, Bethel Grade School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High, Eugene High School, and graduated from Springfield Union High School in 1945. He attended the University of Oregon, graduating with his BS in 1953. He traveled a year by motorcycle in Europe, then served in the Air Force stationed at North Bend 1954-56. He received his JD from Willamette University in 1959, and followed with a MS in Counseling from the U of O in 1976. Marc was an avid hiker, counting Mt Pisgah as nearly a daily destination for many years. He ran a number of marathons well into his 60's, including the Portland marathon. Marc was a very active member of the Obsidians 1992-2017. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lawrence. He is survived by his sisters Eleanor Meservey of Santa Rosa, California and Helen Jensen of Brownsville, Oregon, his brother Kenneth of Vancouver, Washington and a nephew and a number of nieces. Thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Village Eugene for their care in the last months of his life. Memorial gifts in memory of Marc are encouraged to the Obsidians or to the Mt Pisgah Arboretum. Marc's motto and advice: 'DO ALL THE GOOD YOU CAN'
Marc McKenzie Hansen
June 4, 1927 -
February 6, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019