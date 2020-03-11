|
Marcella Larsen
May 6, 1924 - March 5, 2020
Surrounded by love Marcella (Sally) Larsen passed away peacefully on 3/5/2020.
Sally was born May 6, 1924 in Seaford, Long Island, New York to Henry and Regina (Doyle) Marcley.
She served as a Navy WAVE in WWII, It was there that she met her future husband Jack DeForrest Larsen. They were married Jan 14, 1945 in South Mills, North Carolina. Upon their discharge from the Navy in 1945 they returned to Jack's home state of Oregon and resided in Cottage Grove 1946-1960. She worked as an office nurse for Drs. Merrick, Spies and Petty at Riverside Medical Group during those years and developed strong, long-lasting relationships with them and their families.
She was a long time member of St. Peter Church of which she served selflessly with utmost devotion for many years. Sally was a unique woman, kind and giving to all. She loved God, martinis, dogs, hunting, fishing and especially the love of her life Jack.
She is survived by many niece and nephew and numerous people who loved her and considered her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents and brothers Henry Marcley and John Marcley.
Musgrove Family Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
A funeral mass with luncheon to follow will be held April 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Church 1150 Maxwell Rd Eugene, OR. 97404
Jack and Sally's remains will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR with full military honors at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter Church.
"Sally you will forever be in our hearts, but we rejoice that you are now with your beloved Jack"
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020