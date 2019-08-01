|
Marcia Adler
02/22/1945 - 03/23/2019
Marcia Adler (nee Marcia Cole Prytherch) was born in Binghamton, New York, on February 22, 1945, the second of three daughters of Marcus and Esther Baldwin Prytherch. She grew up in Mount Kisco, NY, and also lived in Washington, DC, Boston, and New York City during college. She graduated from, and worked at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont, where she met and married Stu Adler in 1971.
They moved to Eugene, Oregon, in 1978. With her CPA she worked at Oregon Eye Associates, Northwest Door and Sash, and other businesses where she brought her accounting skills.
Marcia and Stu were avid readers, and enjoyed films, sports, music, literature, and valued being informed. They were U of O Lady Ducks basketball fans and shared that and other local recreation, with Karl, their stepson/son, and with Zachary and Emma, their grandchildren.
Marcia was predeceased by her husband Stu in 2017, and is survived by their son Karl and his children, Zachary and Emma in Albany, California; sisters Virginia Huntington in Ames, Iowa; and Nancy Moore in Ann Arbor, Michigan; three nieces and a nephew and their children in California and Michigan.
Marcia died on March 23, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene after having a stroke at home.
Marcia was gentle, kind, loving, and insightful. We will miss her thoughtful and deeply felt discussions of current events and her optimistic and gentle sense of humor. Her death is such a surprise to us all.
A service of remembrance for Marcia and Stu will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00PM. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene, 1685 West 13th Ave., Eugene. The family asks that In lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory of Marcia and Stu to the Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene.
