Marcia DelCurto
Marcia DelCurto
12-17-1952 - 11-7-2020
Marcia Sue DelCurto passed away on 11-7-2020 at the age of 67, of lung cancer.
Marcia was born on 12-17-52 to Grover and Earlene George in Corvallis Oregon, and grew up in Alvadore Oregon.
She worked as an office manager for Springfield Memorial Gardens before eventually running her own housekeeping service.
She married Robert Lyons in October 1970, and divorced in 1975.
Marcia later married the love of her life, Calvin DelCurto on January 1, 1980. They were married nearly 41 years.
Marcia is survived by her husband Calvin, sons Chris Lyons of Cottage Grove and Cory Delcurto of Veneta, sisters Carol Sanders of LaPine and Pat McKenzie of McKenzie Bridge,
brother Tony George of LaPine, 3 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and granddaughter.
Marcia enjoyed camping, especially in the Hells Canyon area of Idaho.
No service is planned, and any remembrances can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2020.
