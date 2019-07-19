|
|
Marcia Lee Johnson
May 6, 1939 - July 11, 2019
Marcia passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City, AZ surrounded by her loving husband Lawrence (Larry) Johnson, her children and two dogs.
Born Marcia Lee Knokey on May 6, 1939 in North Bend, Oregon. Marcia grew up in Eugene, Oregon where she graduated from Willamette High School. Marcia would marry Eugene F. Enos in 1955. Together they would have four children; Janet, Rick, Mike, and Mariann.
Marcia raised her children and worked as a Bookkeeper for Clarke's Sheet Metal in Eugene. Marcia moved to Alameda, California in 1982 and this is where she met and married the love of her life Lawrence (Larry) Johnson. Together they would have a combined family of 8 children, 19 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Marcia and Larry left the Bay Area in 1988 and moved to Nine Mile Falls, WA. Eventually they would retire, sell their home and travel the United States full time in their RV. They finally settled in 2011 in Sun City Arizona.
Marcia enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards and games with her friends and family, Marcia also enjoyed going to the casino's playing Bingo and Slots as well as entertaining and spending time with family and friends.
Marcia will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, with a passion for life, laughter and great sense of humor. Her husband Larry of 36 years and her family will miss her dearly.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 21, 2019