Margaret Bailey
November 21, 1927 - February 18, 2020
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Margaret Bailey, loving Mother, doting Grandmother, and treasured friend, passed away at the age of 92.
Margaret was born on November 21, in Boissevain, Manitoba, Canada, to Thomas Ronald and Ethel M. Robertson.
Margaret and her older brother Grant grew up on their farm on the Manitoba Prairie with loving parents who worked hard and taught their children to rejoice in God's simple gifts.
Margaret attended the Winnipeg General School of Nursing, graduating in 1949. After a year at the Winnipeg hospital, she became associated with a cancer research institute in that city, lecturing to the public and showing films on cancer.
From 1953 until late in 1955, she was on the staff of the Deaconess Hospital of Spokane. Her bright smile and warm character on the wards earned her the nickname, "Sunshine."
In 1955, she and her father Ronald made the long journey to San Francisco, California where Margaret took a general nursing position with Stanford Hospital and then as Staff Nurse with the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
In 1956 she met her future husband, Everett Procter, an airman with the US Air Force. They were married in 1958 and moved north to Oregon where they lived in Deadwood and Veneta, eventually settling in a little house in Elmira, where Margaret lived the rest of her life.
In 1962 Margaret and Everett welcomed their daughter Janice. Shortly after, Margaret went to work as a nurse with the University of Oregon Student Health Center. In 1977 she was offered the opportunity to study at Brigham Young University where she earned her license as a College Health Nurse Practitioner - the first in the history of the University. She retired from the University of Oregon after 27 years, garnering the respect of her colleagues and the love of many students.
Retirement gave her the opportunity to spend more time doing the things she loved - working in her garden, making her famous peach and boysenberry jams and keeping in touch with close friends and family. Margaret took every opportunity to make those around her feel treasured and loved.
In 2006 she rejoiced at becoming a grandmother to Adriano, and again to Angelo in 2008. She cherished her time with her "little boys", sharing stories of her childhood in Canada, making crafts and baking lots and lots of cookies. Each school morning Margaret was sure to be at the doorstep to wave goodbye, tell them that she loved them and listen to their enthusiastic response, "Love you too, Memaw," as they headed out the gate.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Janice Borin, and Grandsons Adriano and Angelo Borin of Elmira, her nephews James Robertson of Didsbury, Alberta Canada, and Bruce Robertson of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. Great Nephews Taylor and Kyle Robertson of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.
A Memorial Celebration will be held as soon as our communities can once again come safely together. Please contact Janice at janice@pacificwillow.com for more information.
