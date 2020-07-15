Margaret DeFoe
8/10/1923 - 07/05/2020
Margaret DeFoe, of Eugene, died July 5, 2020. She was born August 10, 1923, to Virgil and Elva Davis in Edin, Idaho. She married Milton Lindley in September 1941, and they had a son, Michael Lindley, born in October 1942. They later divorced. She married Lester DeFoe in April 1964, in Roseburg, Oregon.
She was active in the VFW Auxiliary and Cooties for many years.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law Barbara Lindley, brother Rick Davis, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, and her son Michael.
No services are planned, per her request.
