Margaret Ella Thompson
11/30/1929 - 11/8/2019
Margaret Ella Thompson was born November 30, 1929 in Sandpoint, Idaho. Her husband of 69 years preceded her in death. They had three children; Henry of Eugene, Annette Hawkins of Washington, and Julie Dade who also preceded her in death. She had four grandchildren; Duane, Angie, Stefanie, and Mark and also had seven great grandchildren. She had a very soft and gentle nature. She loved traveling, camping, picnicking, and trips to the coast. She had a love for flowers and ice cream and loved going to Valley River Center. We all love you Mom. You are now reunited with Dad.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, November 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave, Eugene. On Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. there will be a graveside service at Rest Lawn Memorial Park, 94335 Territorial Hwy., Junction City, followed by a reception at Musgrove Family Center at 3:00 p.m.
