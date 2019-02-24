|
|
Margaret Evelyn Denneson
March 24, 1928 -
February 4, 2019
Margaret Evelyn ("Jonnie") Denneson, 90 years old, went to God on Monday February 4th 2019 in Eugene, Oregon with family by her side. Jonnie was born to Arthur and Bessie Johnson, both second generation Swedes, on March 24, 1928 in the Iron Ore Range of Northern Minnesota. She was the second youngest of seven children, including three brothers, Stanley, Arthur, and Terry, and three sisters, Stella, Beatrice, and Pearl, who all passed previously.
Jonnie grew up helping the family run two large farms and a lumber camp. Her father also was a foreman in the iron ore mines and learned five languages while working with the large immigrant workforce employed in the mines. By the time Jonnie was 12 years old, she had learned the skills to scratch cook and bake, clean, and care for a household of children so that she was able to help a family on a nearby farm when the wife was in hospital for a time.
Jonnie moved from the Range to Chicago in 1946 to complete nurses training. She shared stories about how poor she was then that she mended nylons and underwear to make it through the time. She then completed her three-year nursing internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. She became a lead surgical scrub nurse at the time and was assigned management of the operating room which performed sensitive pediatric surgeries at the time, including surgical procedures for treating blue babies. This is where she met her life-long spouse of 67 years, Donald Denneson. They first met when she asked Donald to help her turn a patient during a night shift. Jonnie and Don were married on October 14, 1950. They raised three children - Deborah, Scott, and Darcey - in Austin, Minnesota where Don became the administrator of the Austin Clinic.
In 1969, the family moved to Eugene, Oregon when Donald became the administrator of the Eugene Hospital and Clinic. In Eugene, Jonnie and Don became involved in the Christian spiritual renewal happening during the 1970s and eventually joined Eugene Faith Center. They hosted women and couple group bible studies in their home, which helped them form deep and rich relationships in the new community. In 1976, Jonnie, Don, and youngest daughter Darcey, moved to Fairbanks, Alaska where Donald managed the Fairbanks Clinic and Jonnie worked as a nurse. After returning to the lower 48, Jonnie became a nurse at Good Samaritan in Eugene and eventually the Director of Nursing there. She developed the first Certified Nurses Training program available in Lane County. She believed nursing assistants needed better instruction and supervision to ensure the quality of care they provided to patients and to bolster their professional status as essential geriatric caregivers. Jonnie loved teaching, and was one of the most compassionate, dedicated nurses her family has ever known.
During retirement, Jonnie and Don traveled extensively in the US Southwest by fifth wheel and also made several trips to Scandinavia and Europe. In 1998, Jonnie and Don moved into the Songbrook 55+ community in Eugene where they formed many deep bonds and friendships over the next 20 years. Jonnie and Don were long time active members of the Eugene Baptist Church and participated in regular bible study groups in the park. Due to health needs, Don and Jonnie moved into assisted living at Bayberry Commons in Springfield, Oregon in November 2017. Jonnie left this world at Pete Moore Hospice, whose staff provided amazing care and support in her final days.
Jonnie was preceded in death by her two parents, each of her siblings, her dear youngest daughter Darcey Jessie (Phil), and her husband Donald who passed away a year ago on February 11, 2018. She is survived by her son Scott Denneson (Lilli) and daughter Deb Johnson-Shelton (Wayne), five grandchildren (Ari, Oliver, Joseph, Douglas, and Tyler), two step grand-daughters (Aimee and Chantel), and five great grandchildren. A private family service and inurnment will be held in mid-June in Portland, Oregon. Jonnie was the last of a special generation in our family. Her love and courage have guided our lives. We will miss her so much, but are so confident that she lives mightily now in God's presence. She sees fully now what we have barely glimpsed. We love you, Mom, forever.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019