Margaret Galer
01/17/1932 - 10/28/2019
Margaret Galer was born January 17th, 1932 in Colorado Springs, Colorado with her twin sister Rose. Marge (87) recently passed away in Eugene OR after a courageous 2 year battle with bladder cancer and dementia. Her parents were Margaret (Booth) Weston and Guy Weston who resided in Victor Colorado and LaJolla California.
Marge attended Bishop School in California and then moved on to nurses training school at the Children's Hospital in Denver Colorado. After spending a short time nursing in New York, Marge moved to Jacksonville Florida to work in 2 additional hospitals and start a family. Marge married Lamar Brantley in 1955 and they had 3 boys together. After their divorce in 1966, Marge moved her 3 sons Steve, Karl, and Dave to Eugene OR to be close to her twin sister Rose. Marge finished her nursing career in 1976 as Head nurse in the delivery room at Sacred Heart Hospital after a distinguished 10 year employment.
In July of 1971, Marge married Len Galer and they recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. Their favorite thing to do was to spend time at their Cresent Creek cabin with the boys. In 1988, Marge and Len started a 5 year RV travel adventure throughout 48 US states. They enjoyed many National parks and historical sites together. They eventually settled in Eugene OR to be closer to 4 of their 6 grandchildren. Marge was very active with all 6 of her grandchildren for 3 decades. Marge also had a strong (lifelong) faith connection and community service with several local church organizations including First Christian and recently Santa Clara Church.
Marge is survived by husband Len, twin sister Rose, sons Steve Brantley, Karl (Keri) Brantley, and Dave Brantley. Marge has 6 grandchildren including Haley, McKenzie, Kyler, Turner, Ellie, and Jolie. Margaret was predeceased by both of her parents, her brother Richard Weston, and sister Emily Nelson.
A celebration of life is to be held at Santa Clara Church Saturday November 2nd at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
