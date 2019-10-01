|
Margaret Hethcote
July 30, 1922 - September 22, 2019
She always wanted to write the story of her life. She'd begin with, "I'm Margaret Eugenia Willis Hethcote. I was born in Lemoore, California, July 30, 1922 to wonderful parents, Clarence D. Willis and Hazel Blakely Willis." She'd want to tell of graduating from Lemoore High School, attending Fresno State, and marrying Harold A. Hethcote in 1942. She would talk endlessly of her son (1944) and daughter (1947). She'd touch lightly on all the cities in which she lived throughout Washington, Oregon, and California although her forty years in Napa would be "home". Any conversation would include her many dearly loved pets.
And then, there were the stories. Most were of her travels throughout the U.S. and around the world; many were funny, one was scary. Once, she and dad were in a fire in a high rise hotel in New Orleans. They hurried down many flights of stairs accompanied by efficient and kind firemen and caterwauling sirens. In Egypt, they bartered a price to ride a camel near the Giza pyramid only to have to pay three times as much to have help to get down.
Even when she could no longer see well and the letters were jumbled on the page, she would try to write of the people whom she loved. There were so many stories… and so many distractions. Her life never made it on paper, but she lived it well for 97 years.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Hethcote (Ginny), Janet Williams (Paul), four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Please support Alzheimer's Research.
